Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after acquiring an additional 907,972 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

