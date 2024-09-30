Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CFO Purchases $28,450.00 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,832.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLK traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

