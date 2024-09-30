Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 254,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 153,830 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

