Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Mizuho cut their target price on Par Pacific from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Par Pacific stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

