Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52.

On Thursday, July 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of COIN traded down $13.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,712,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,785 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,977 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 86,218 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

