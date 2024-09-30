PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0% Higher

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.74 and last traded at $170.02. Approximately 899,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,468,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

