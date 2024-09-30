Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Trading Up 4.9%

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. 543,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 657,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.