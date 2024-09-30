Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

