Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.81

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 147848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $912.06 million, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 189,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.