Philip S. Kurtz Sells 15,005 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,861,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086,446. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 83.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5,408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

