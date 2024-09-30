Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Pigeon Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $176.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pigeon Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

