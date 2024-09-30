Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 30,280 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PINS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. 5,756,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,893. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
