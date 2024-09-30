Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 30,280 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. 5,756,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,893. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after buying an additional 880,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after buying an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

