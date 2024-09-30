Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after buying an additional 1,433,950 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 898,373 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 129.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 640,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $17.13 on Monday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNSO. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

