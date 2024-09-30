Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $119.96 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $119,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

