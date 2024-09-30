Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of United Airlines worth $111,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 236,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.87.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.99 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.