Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $109,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.3 %

DLTR stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.