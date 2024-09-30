Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $142.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

