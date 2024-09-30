Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506,780 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

