Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 50,100 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTSGU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.