Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $20.39 Million Position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,082,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ZK opened at $21.09 on Monday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

