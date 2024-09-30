Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Illumina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $130.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $148.19. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

