Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.04

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 35974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.