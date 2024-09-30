Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,061,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.2% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

