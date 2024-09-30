Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,021 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

