Profund Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Macerich by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Macerich by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

MAC opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.49. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

