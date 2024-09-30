Profund Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at $66,522,421.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at $66,522,421.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

