Profund Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.2 %

MDXG stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

