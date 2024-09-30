Profund Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,247.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWTX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $30.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

