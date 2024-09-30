Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE SILV opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

