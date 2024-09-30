Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Vipshop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 365,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,379,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,443 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

VIPS opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

