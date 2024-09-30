Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolus by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

