Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,846 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.7 %

MNMD stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

(Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.