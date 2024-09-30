Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,017 Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVRA. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $3,827,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth $9,683,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Savara by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Savara by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVRA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $585.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

