Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $18,697,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

