Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,874 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $8,041,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $6,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 935,005 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $6.09 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAND. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

