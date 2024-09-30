Profund Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,362,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.