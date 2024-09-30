Profund Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $176.98 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

