Profund Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.