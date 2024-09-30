Profund Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ACIW stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

