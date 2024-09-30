Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gentex by 26.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Gentex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

