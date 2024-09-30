Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

