Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 105,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 329,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $16.80 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $42.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

