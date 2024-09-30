ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 754 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $323.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,341 shares in the company, valued at $43,245,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,341 shares in the company, valued at $43,245,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247 over the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

