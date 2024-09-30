ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.23 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.