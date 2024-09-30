ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 867.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 304,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 272,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

