ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 13,275.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PVH by 711.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 299,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PVH by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,382,000 after acquiring an additional 284,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

