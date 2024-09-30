ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 134.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 220.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.