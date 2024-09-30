ProShare Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.7 %

DKS stock opened at $209.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.69 and a 200-day moving average of $211.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

