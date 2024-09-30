ProShare Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

