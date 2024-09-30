ProShare Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial
In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNF opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
