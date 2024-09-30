ProShare Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $4,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $111.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.